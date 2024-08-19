SVG Calypsonians Association saddened by passing of veteran Calypsonian Lord Priest

The Calypso Fraternity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is mourning the death of Veteran Calypsonian, Nathaniel James popularly known as Lord Priest.

The SVG Calypsonians Association has expressed sadness on the passing of Lord Priest, who died at eighty years old.

President of the Association, Earl ‘Caba’ Bennett described Lord Priest as a National treasure who will be missed dearly.

Bennett said he met Lord Priest a few years ago and he was one of the people who contributed significantly to the development of Calypso in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He also expressed sadness regarding the sudden passing of a number of veteran local entertainers in recent years.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related