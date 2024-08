MR EPHRAIM AUGUSTUS NICHOLS better known as CHERRY of Gomea and Upper Cane Hall died on Tuesday August 13th at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 31st at the Dorsetshire Hill Evangelical church. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Dorsetshire Hill Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related