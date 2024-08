MS ADELINE EUGINA ROSS better known as TANTY ADDIE of Nutmeg Grove, Gomea formerly of Carriere died on Wednesday August 14th at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 31st at the Evesham Methodist C-0hurch. The body lies at the church from 9:30am. The Service begins at 10:30. Burial will be at the Windsor Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related