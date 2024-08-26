Prime Minister grateful for receiving one of Japan’s highest award

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Friday evening’s event where he was conferred the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun was a strengthening of the relationship between the government and people Japan and the government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister expressed his thanks on behalf of the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines for the conferment which is rarely awarded to sitting heads of government.

