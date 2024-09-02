Minister Curtis King emphasizes the role of education in Back to School Message
Minister of Education, Curtis King said education is the cornerstone of the country’s future and working together Vincentians will build a brighter more resilient nation.
He made this statement during his back to School Message aired on NBC Radio today.
Minister King said while the nation continues to recover from a number of challenges including the recent Hurricane Beryl, the majority of schools across the country have reopened today.
Minister King said as the new academic year begins, there is a renewed commitment and progress.
Minister King said as the new school year begins today, he wants everyone to embrace the opportunities which are ahead.