MS GRACE LOCKHART of Stubbs Village died on Monday August 26th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 7th at the Diamond Deliverance Church. The tributes begin at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Stubbs Cemetery. Viewing of the Body takes place on Thursday 5th and Friday 6th September at the Ever-ready Funeral Home for anyone wishing to View the bod

