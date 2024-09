MR CECIL MCDONALD KING better known as ROPE of Fairbain Pasture died on Monday August 19th at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 28th at the Belmont Methodist church. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. The Bus Bucky will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related