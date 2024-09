MR KINGSLEY RANDOLPH DAVIS better known as BULLET and SPIKIE of Rockies, Sion Hill and Frenches died on Thursday August 15th at the age of 81. The funeral takes place on Friday September 6th at the Revival Centre Ministries. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The Service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

