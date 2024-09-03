Two bills will be tabled at tomorrow’s sitting of the House of Assembly.

Speaking on the Face to Face program on NBC Radio last week, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said one of the bills to be debated will be the Immigration (Caribbean Community Skilled Nationals) (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The other Bill expected to be debated during tomorrow, is the Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Parliament will begin at 9am and NBC Radio will bring live coverage.

