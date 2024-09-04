Education Minister addresses concerns over low CSEC Math scores

Minister of Education has said that while the average CSEC performance passes this year was pleasing, there is some concern about the performance in Mathematics.

Speaking On NBC Radio, Education Minister Curtis King said that

CSEC performances in mathematics across St Vincent and the Grenadines falls below the regional average for that subject. The regional average is 36 percent which in his view is already low. St Vincent and the Grenadines is at 31.5 percent.

Minister King noted that Ministers of Education throughout the CARICOM region have been in touch and are advancing the argument that as a region, performance has been consistently poor, therefore the Caribbean Examination Council must reexamine the mathematics examination.

King added that the Ministry Of Education has no choice but to examine the delivery of the mathematics program starting at the primary school level.

