MS CHRISTIANA GEORGINA JOHN-GAYMES of Glebe Hill, Barrouallie died on Wednesday August 14th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 21st at the St. Patrick’s Anglican Church, Barrouallie. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Patrick’s Anglican Church yard.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related