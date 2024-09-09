Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said a mixture of teachers have been brought to the retrofitted teachers college campus which houses the Union Island Secondary School, the Mary Hutchison and Stephanie Browne Primary School.

The Prime Minister said some teachers have come up from the Southern Grenadines and teachers from other parts of St Vincent will join the staff.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also said that arrangements have been made for meals to be delivered to the school for students and teachers for the first few days.

Photo credit: Searchlight

