Forest destruction on Union Island affecting endemic Gecko species

Wildlife Supervisor in the Forestry Department of the Ministry of Agriculture Glenroy Gaymes says he destruction of the forests in Union Island have had an impact on the Union Island Gecko, a species found only on the island.

Gaymes says the department initially thought that because of the habitat of the gecko there would not be significant impact to the species.

However, upon further inspection there was some impact on the animal.

Photo credit: BBC NEWS

Like this: Like Loading...

Related