MR WAYNE RECARDO DOUGLAS BALLANTYNE better known as WOODS-PEE and CARDO of Richland Park died on Tuesday August 27th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 15th at the Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist church. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery.

