Minister of Agriculture highlights quality assurance efforts as SVG Prepares for Cannabliss Festival

The Ministry of Agriculture is on a mission to ensuring that there is always ample quality and quantity of produce available.

This as the medicinal cannabis festival Cannabliss set to position St. Vincent and The Grenadines as a tourist hub for medical cannabis.

Speaking to NBC news, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar said that currently there are traditional cultivators, local producers who have licenses but are not traditional cultivators, as well as regional and international investors.

He said while he is not worried about the quality of the product, he wants to ensure that there is a platform for traditional cultivators to lift their quality.

The Minister said that he is happy with the reports from the labs around the world about the quality of cannabis produced locally.

