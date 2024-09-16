Historian Dr. Michael Dennie said while the Spiritual Baptists faced a number of challenges over the years since the inception of the religion, the religious entity has survived the test of time.

He made this statement during a recent edition of VC3’s Round Table Talk program which featured the four Historians who are working on the National History Project here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The four Historians are: Dr. Adrian Fraser, Dr. Arnold Thomas, Dr. Michael Dennie and Dr. Cleve Scott.

Dr. Dennie said the religion has shown that it is resilient as it continues to flourish, outlining some of the challenges worshippers faced in the past.

Dr. Dennie said that instead of the Spiritual Baptist faith collapsing as a result of the challenges faced, it grew stronger.

Photo credit: API

