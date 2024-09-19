Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James said the hosting of Vincy Mas 2024 was a magnificent show of support for St Vincent and the Grenadines from the creative sector.

The Minister was speaking at the prize giving ceremony of the Carnival Development Corporation, last night at the Victoria Park.

Vincy Mas 2024 was significantly scaled back following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Minister James pointed to party promoters who contributed to shelters and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

The Minister said the significance of the festival was recognized when stakeholders showed the investment made in the festival.

