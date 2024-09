MR CALMETT MCDONALD ALLEN better known as MANO and SO-FRAY of Diamond Village and Byera died on Monday August 26th at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 28th at the Gorse Apostolic Faith church. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Byera Cemetery.

