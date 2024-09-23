Grade three and four students at the Barrouallie Anglican School recently started classes at the Barrouallie Technical and Vocational Institute.

Principal of the school, Sharon Dalton tells NBC News that the initiative was born from the OECS Education Sector Strategy of 2012 and 2021.

She explains that the strategy is based on six strategic imperatives that say students should be provided opportunities in Technical, Vocational Education and Training.

Dalton says that after noticing people getting involved in the skilled sectors, especially with developments in the community, a skills training class was put into the school’s development plan.

Dalton says Grade 5 was pulled, but the class will join the programme, before the school year ends.

