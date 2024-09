MRS. LILIATH SHEILA CORDICE NANTON better known as MAMA-LIL and TANTY of Clare Valley died on Thursday August 22nd at the age of 98. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 28th at the New Testament Church of God, Clare Valley. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

