Fisherfolk to receive training in Seafood Processing and Handling

Fisherfolk in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are receiving extensive training in a three-month Seafood Processing and Handling Workshop.

The Fisheries Department is conducting the training program, as part of the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean Food Insecurity Project.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the Fisheries Complex, Chief Fisheries Officer, Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard said Fisherfolk will receive training in several subject areas.

Executive Director of the Windward Islands Research and Education Foundation, Trevor Noel is one of the workshop facilitators.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar also addressed the opening ceremony and expressed concern about the declining fish stock locally.

