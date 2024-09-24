Government committed to reducing this country’s food import bill

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is committed to decreasing the country’s Food Import Bill, which has seen a significant increase since 2020

This was among issues addressed by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves during the launch of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund Food Security Drive.

Minister Gonsalves said this Food import Bill increase has severely impacted the Agriculture and Fisheries Sectors

According to the Finance Minister, the demand for food by the new Hotels operating here, has also contributed to the increase in the Food Import Bill.

