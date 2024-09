Spring Village of Georgetown and Owia will meet in the 1st semi-final of the HAIROUN North East Football Championship at 4.30 p. m., today at the Chili Playing in Georgetown.

The 2nd semi-final is scheduled for tomorrow also 4.30 p. m., between Overland and Greggs.

The Championship will climax this Sunday 29th September with the 3rd Place Play-Off and Final also at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

