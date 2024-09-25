The 72 students who pursued the second and third cohorts of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Applied Associates Degree in Sports Sciences successfully completed the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/CONCACAF D License Coaching Certificate Course.

The Course has been incorporated into the Skills and Technique of Sports 1 – Football, one of the core courses offered in the Applied Sciences Programme.

These and other similar courses are pursued during the 2-Year Programme and are aimed at equipping the students with the Associate Degree in Sports Sciences, but also with as many sports related Certificates as possible that can enhance their pursuits after graduation.

Photo credit: SVGCC

Like this: Like Loading...

Related