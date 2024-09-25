St Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Women’s Netball Team (VINCY JEWELS) made it 3 wins out of 3 in this year’s Eastern Caribbean Central Bank OECS Netball Championship at the Beausejour Indoor Facility in St Lucia yesterday, beating Antigua and Barbuda 68-37.

The in-form goal shooter, Mary-Ann Frederick led the scoring for St Vincent and the Grenadines (VINCY JEWELS) with 55 goals from 60 attempts. Goal attack, Kristiana Christopher supported with 13 from 20 attempts.

Reyana Regis scored 34 goals from 37 attempts, and Amy Lake added 3 form 7 attempts for Antigua and Barbuda.

St Vincent and the Grenadines (VINCY JEWELS) will be in action again today at 8.00 p. m., taking on host St Lucia; then they will oppose Monserrat tomorrow at 5.00 p. m and play against the Cayman Islands on Saturday at 11.30 a. m.

The Vincentian netballers will meet Grenada next Sunday at 6.30 p. m in their final match.

Photo credit: ECCB

Like this: Like Loading...

Related