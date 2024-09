The Semi-finals of the COMSPORT Arnos Vale Knock-Out Football Championship will be played today and tomorrow at Arnos Vale 2 Playing Field.

At 4.30 p. m today, Blossom will play against the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in Semi-Final 1.

The second Semi-final will take place tomorrow at 4.30 p. m.

The winners of the matches will con test the Final on Sunday at 3.30 p. m.

