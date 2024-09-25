The 2024 SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Tournament gets underway with 6, 1st Round matches at several venues this weekend.

On Saturday at 2.00 p. m., Cato’s Heavy Equipment/ Premium Glamorgan Masters will face Park Hill Masters in Zone “A” at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Also on Saturday at 2.00 p. m., Strokes Masters will come up against Mustique Company Masters at the Sion Hill Playing Field, and Sion Hill Masters will tackle North Leeward Masters at the Buccament Bay Playing Field.

On Sunday at 2.00 p. m., GECCU Stanley Browne’s Stubbs Masters will take on North East Masters in Zone “A” at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Also on Sunday at 2.00 p. m., defending champions, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters will lock horns with Hope Pastures Masters at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

And, North Leeward Masters will clash with meet Mustique Company Masters at the Cumberland Playing Field.

