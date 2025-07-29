Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Tuesday 29th July,2025 Z Jack July 29, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Seven beautiful flowers will vie for the title of Miss SVG 2025 scheduled to be held in October 2025. Colvin Harry has more in today’s Special report https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/MISS-SVG-2025-SPECIAL-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Eight Overland Families to receive new homes amid bridge reconstruction Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Eight Overland Families to receive new homes amid bridge reconstruction Z Jack July 29, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Government to launch nationwide clinic upgrade project with Saudi Funding Z Jack July 29, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Government to prioritize tourism site rehabilitation post-Hurricane Beryl Z Jack July 29, 2025