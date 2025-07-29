Eight Overland Families to receive new homes amid bridge reconstruction
Eight families from the Overland community are set to receive keys to their new homes from the Government today.
The keys will be presented to individuals who are being relocated due to the reconstruction of the Overland Bridge.
Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel, said the relocation was necessary due to the residents’ proximity to the river, which had been experiencing significant erosion, posing a threat to their safety and property.