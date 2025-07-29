Government to launch nationwide clinic upgrade project with Saudi Funding

The government will begin a project to upgrade, modernize and construct several clinics across St Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves. He was responding to a question in the House of Assembly yesterday.

The facilities are to be upgraded with funds provided by the Saudi Fund for Development.

The Minister said the firm of FDL Consulting was awarded the contract for the preparation of designs for several health facilities.

Minister Gonsalves said all lands have been acquired and the site is currently being surveyed for construction of the polyclinic at Lodge Village.

