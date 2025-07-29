Government to prioritize tourism site rehabilitation post-Hurricane Beryl

Minister of Tourism Carlos James said the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines is placing focus on tourism site recovery and the infrastructural development of all sites post hurricane Beryl.

Minister James said as efforts to ensure these sites are developed, the government created an inter-ministerial committee dedicated to the rehabilitation of tourism sites.

Minister James said one of these sites is Fort Hamilton on the Grenadine Island of Bequia.

The Minister said a comprehensive schedule for a phased roll out, will be finalized upon completion of the costing.

