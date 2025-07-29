Inflation declines in SVG despite recent rise in gasoline prices

Inflation has been trending downwards in St Vincent and the Grenadines in 2025 as measured by the Consumer Price Index.

That’s according to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves who was responding to a question in the House of Assembly yesterday regarding the recent uptick in gasoline prices locally.

The Minister indicated that point to point inflation moved from 2 per cent in January, to half of a per cent in May.

The Minister said the recent uptick in gasoline price is not projected to have a huge impact on the cost of living, given the overall downward trend of gasoline in recent months.

