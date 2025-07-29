SVG records 18% revenue growth and climbs 11 places on Human Development Index

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said the revenue of St Vincent and the Grenadines is doing quite well, compared to the first six months of both 2024 and 2025.

The Prime Minister said revenue is up 18 per cent.

The Prime Minister stressed that he fiscal situation is going really well.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also indicated that St Vincent and the Grenadines has now moved 11 places in the Human Development Index with a score of 79.8 per cent.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related