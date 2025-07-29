Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has corrected claims on the internet that he provided citizenship to over 300 persons in 2019 without parliamentary authority.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, the Prime Minister said in 2019, 74 persons were granted citizenship.

The Prime Minister said of the 74 persons granted citizenship, 54 were able to do so by registration (living in the country for more than seven years), and 20 were through marriage.

The Prime Minister said the first lot was offered to first generation citizenship in 2023.

