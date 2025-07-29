A bill to offer citizenship to the 1975 West Indies Cricket team was passed in the House of Assembly yesterday.

In tabling the bill, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said there is sense that in this period of cricket, something must be done to bring back a feeling of upliftment.

The Prime Minister said there was a consideration of two teams – the 1965 West Indies Cricket team and the 1975 West Indies Cricket Team.

The Prime Minister said this offering is being made at a historical moment when cricket is at a low ebb.

