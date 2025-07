ESTHER WILLIAMS better known as GRANNY and BEEBS WILLIAMS of Arnos Vale formerly of Fair Hall, Glamorgan and Byera Hill died on Tuesday June 17th at the age of 92. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 2nd at the Calliaqua Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the vans Buck and J4 ad will leave Byera at 11:30 am.

