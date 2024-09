MR CORNELIUS A. KING better known as DOUGIE and TAILOR-MAN of Cedars and Brooklyn, New York died on Friday July 19th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 5th at the Biabou Evangelical Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.

