MR FELIX BERTRUM BROWN better known as CHIPPY of Turks & Caicos formerly of Glenside, Marriaqua died on Wednesday September 4th at the age of 64. He was a member of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the Royal Turks & Caicos Islands Police Force. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 12th at the Rock of Jesus Ministry, 15 Safe Haven, Five Cays Providencials. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Providencials Cemetery, Turks and Caicos.

