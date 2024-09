MS MAUDE PADMORE of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Paul’s Avenue died on Saturday September 21st at the age of 64. The funeral takes place on Monday October 1st at the Bush-wick United Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 4:00 pm. The service begins at 7:00 pm. Burial will be at the Linden Hill United Methodist Church on Tuesday October 2nd at 9:00 am.

