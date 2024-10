MRS CARMEL ELLOUISE DA SILVA of Hopewell died on Saturday September 7th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 12th at the Gospel Hall Church, Mesopotamia. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear coloured clothing.

