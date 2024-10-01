About one quarter of persons who have received student loans from the National Student Loan Company are delinquent with repayment.

That’s according to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves.

The Minister explained that while the number of delinquent repayment is trending downwards, it is still unacceptably high.

The Minister added that every student who goes away and doesn’t repay, makes it more difficult for the program to continue.

He said that students who go outside of the region, almost never repay the loans.

