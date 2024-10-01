The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding three homicides that occurred over the weekend.

According to the police, the homicides occurred in Petit Bordel and Calliaqua.

According to a release, police responded to a report of a shooting in Petit Bordel on September 27th.

Preliminary investigations indicate that 29-year-old Stanron Stapleton, a labourer of Rose Hall, was approached by an unknown assailant while on the block. The assailant opened fire, causing Stapleton to flee into a nearby compound, where he was shot multiple times. The District Medical Officer was summoned and pronounced him dead at the scene.

In the second incident, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at about 2:00 a.m., police were alerted to another fatal shooting in Petit Bordel.

According to the Police, 37-year-old Othnell Lavia, a farmer of Petit Bordel, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The District Medical Officer later pronounced him dead, and permission was granted for the removal of the body.

And, the third homicide occurred in Calliaqua on Monday, September 30, 2024. Police responded to a report of a stabbing involving two males. The victim, identified as 34-year-old Elijah Crease, a labourer of Prospect, was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A suspect is in custody assisting the police with their investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related