This Friday October 4th, LIAT 2020’s flights to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) are set to commence.

A release from the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA), says this milestone further strengthens regional connectivity, making SVG more accessible to travelers from the Caribbean and beyond.

The highly anticipated inaugural flight will touch down at 4:20p.m and upon arrival, passengers will be treated to a showcase of the vibrant culture of this country with live entertainment, traditional displays, and local culinary delights.

LIAT2020 will initially offer services from major Caribbean hubs, including Barbados, Antigua, Saint Lucia and Grenada, providing convenient connections for both regional and international travelers.

These flights will facilitate smoother travel experiences for visitors coming for leisure, business, and family reunions.

The introduction of LIAT 2020’s flights is expected to be a game-changer for the tourism sector locally, offering greater accessibility for regional visitors and providing more options for international travelers connecting through key Caribbean gateways.

The enhanced connectivity will not only bolster tourism but also offer Vincentians in the diaspora a more seamless way to return home.

In celebration of the inaugural flights, LIAT 2020 and SVGTA are offering limited time promotional fares. Travelers who book between October 4 and October 31, 2024, can enjoy flights as low as US$99 +TAX. This special offer will be made available through LIAT’s official website.

