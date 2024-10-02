The body of 13 year old Matthew Da Souza of Fair Hall was found on the beach at Sion Hill Bay on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Since then The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has announced the launch of a homicide investigation stating that one person is currently assisting them with their investigation.

NBC News took to the streets of Kingstown where persons shared their thoughts about the murder.

