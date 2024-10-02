Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said while a tremendous amount of work has already been done in the Grenadines as part of the Relief, Recovery and Reconstruction efforts following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the work is continuing.

He made this statement during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he visited the Grenadine islands yesterday and he received a number of updates and reports.

The Prime Minister said he held positive discussions with the students and teachers in Canouan.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the recovery process on Union Island is also progressing well and while there has been considerable progress more work needs to be done.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said progress is also being made in Mayreau with some works scheduled to begin this week.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related