Finance Minister clarifies Student Loan Interest Rate

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has sought to clear up any confusion surrounding the interest rate for student loans issued by the National Student Loan Company.

Speaking on radio recently, the Minister said that students with loans from the Student Loan Company have an interest rate of four and a half per cent.

He said that at one point, the interest rate was eight and a half per cent, but this has been reduced on several occasions.

The Minister added that there are currently 375 students using funds from the National Student Loan program and since its inception in 2010, 744 students have taken advantage of the program.

