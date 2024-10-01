Black Sands Hotel Development at Peters Hope said to be nearing completion

The Black Sands hotel development at Peters Hope, appears to be to nearing completion.

That indication has come from Minister of Tourism Carlos James while speaking at a recent news conference.

The hotel broke ground in 2017 and should have been completed in about 30 months. After years of being stuck in limbo, the company Pace Development, was given a three year extension to their alien-land holding license to complete phase one of construction in 2023.

Minister James noted that the finishing touches were being carried out on the villas.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related