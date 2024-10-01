BRAGSA celebrates 15 Years of Service with numerous activities

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) is celebrating fifteen years as an entity.

Speaking on NBC Radio Chief Executive Officer of BRAGSA Kem Bartholomew said the entity was started in 2009 to replace General Equipment and Services Corporation (GESCO) which was no longer able to serve the purpose at the time.

To celebrate, Bartholomew says BRAGSA employees would take some time to reflect with a church service this morning.

He also says there will be a whistle-stop on Friday 11th.

