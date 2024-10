The Carnival Development Corporation has commenced planning for Vincy Mas 2025.

Marketing Officer at the Carnival Development Corporation Esworth (Ezzie) Roberts, speaking at a recent press conference said that despite the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the CDC was able to host a very successful 2024 festival.

He said there will be some changes to the 2025 Vincy Mas product.

Photo credit:Loop News St. Lucia

