Members of the public will continue to be sensitized about trends and cybercrime threats as the government takes its services online.

Dale Joseph of CARICOM IMPACS told NBC News there is ongoing sensitization throughout the Caribbean about cyber security threats.

The Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP), the agency responsible for the digitization of government systems, recently hosted a Cybersecurity Knowledge Sharing Workshop alongside the CARDTP Regional Implementation Unit at the OECS Commission and supported by CARICOM IMPACS.

The purpose of the workshop was to work out a plan for the establishment of a cybersecurity incidents response team.

